DeSantis Claps Back at MSNBC Over Wife’s New Nickname
‘BADGE OF HONOR’
Ron DeSantis responded to an MSNBC panelist who called his wife “America’s Karen” over the weekend—saying that the couple wears the liberal network’s label as a “badge of honor” while speculating that the recent spate of criticism directed at Casey DeSantis was only because her traditional femininity “threatens” America’s liberal order. “My wife is an incredibly strong first lady of Florida, a fantastic mother and a great wife, and that threatens the left,” he said on Fox News Monday. “She and I just kind of shrug it off.” The war of words touched off when MSNBC analyst and former Republican congressman from Florida, David Jolly, coined the nickname Saturday. “Casey DeSantis is a fairly compelling political figure in Florida, and now nationally. For many, she’s the brighter side to Florida’s angry governor. For others, she’s become America’s Karen. And I think that’s the ultimate disconnect here with a campaign that needs to embrace more constituencies to get to the White House,” he said.