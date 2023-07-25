CHEAT SHEET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash while traveling to an event in Tennessee on Tuesday morning, his campaign said. The 2024 Republican presidential candidate was heading to Chattanooga when the incident occurred, his spokesman said, adding that DeSantis and his team escaped the incident uninjured. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Bryan Griffin said in a statement. Further details about the circumstances of the crash and who was involved have not been immediately released. DeSantis is currently on the national campaign trail in support of his race for the GOP nomination.