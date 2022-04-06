Hubby Found Dead After Indianapolis Couple Vanished While Road Tripping
WORST OUTCOME
An elderly couple who vanished while road-tripping across the country were found late Tuesday but their family’s worst fears were realized: Ronnie Barker was dead and his wife Beverley was alive but needed to be flown to a hospital. The couple set off from Indianapolis in their RV last month and were last spotted by a home camera driving on Highway 95 through Luning, Nevada, on March 27. They were due to return home this week but “vanished, literally, into thin air,” Jennifer Whaley, one of their daughters, told 13 WTHR. Search crews found the Barkers’ RV stuck in mud in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas on Tuesday. They then found the couple and an SUV they had been towing about two miles away. Authorities have not yet revealed what happened to them.