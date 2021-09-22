Spurned Reality TV Producer Accused Hollywood Execs of Sexual Abuse. It Backfired.
FAKE IT ‘TIL YOU DON’T MAKE IT
A 32-year-old aspiring film producer in Los Angeles filed what seemed like a bombshell $50 million lawsuit in 2018, claiming he was “related to Hollywood royalty” and accusing various Hollywood execs of sexual abuse. But Rovier Carrington’s suit fell apart spectacularly on Wednesday when New York federal prosecutors charged him with perjury for allegedly fabricating email chains to support his suit. Carrington, who describes himself to his 100,000 Instagram followers as an “inimitable multiracial writer in Beverly Hills,” had made “extremely serious allegations” of sexual assault, misappropriation, and fraud after Viacom and Paramount Pictures execs refused to produce his reality TV program, the Department of Justice said. He then lied about having faked the evidence he produced to support these claims.
In his suit, Carrington had attached as exhibits ten email chains with purported messages between himself and the case’s defendants, where the latter stated things like, “Babe, all I can think about is pounding you like I did when you were a boy. Daddy owns you.” He was caught out when he was unable to produce the original versions of the emails. He then allegedly tried to destroy the evidence, and submitted a statement swearing the email chains were real.