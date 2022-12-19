Russia to Send Musicians, Circus Performers to Ukrainian Front to Boost Morale
STRIKE UP THE BAND
Russia is planning to deploy musicians and other entertainers to Ukraine’s frontlines in an attempt to boost flagging morale, according to its defense ministry. The performers’ objective will be to rouse “a high moral, political and psychological state [among] the participants of the special military operation,” Russian media group RBC said, citing the ministry. The British Ministry of Defense said in a Sunday statement that Moscow had announced the establishment of “two front line creative brigades” last week, with Russian outlets reporting “that the ranks will include opera singers, actors and circus performers.” These “brigades,” the ministry continued, are used primarily for propaganda purposes, and are expected to have a paltry impact on morale, with Russian soldiers more concerned about “very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives.”