Russian Police Arrest Protesters Demonstrating Against Keeping Opposition Candidates off Moscow Ballot

Read it at Associated Press
Russian police started arresting protesters in front of Moscow city hall on Saturday as part of a crack down on upcoming city elections. The Associated Press reports that OVD-Info, which monitors political arrests around the world, reported 26 Russian citizens were arrested before a planned demonstration against banning opposition candidates from local elections was set to begin. Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition figure, was jailed for 30 days for calling for Saturday’s protest. Electoral authorities had recently banned some opposition candidates in participating in Moscow city elections, citing inadequate signatures on the ballot petition.