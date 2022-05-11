Russian Soldier’s Wife Tells Him Ukrainian Kids Should Be ‘Cut’ Up and ‘Injected With Drugs,’ Intel Says
SICK
In what is perhaps a disturbing sign of the effectiveness of Russian propaganda over the past two months, the wife of a Russian soldier in Ukraine has reportedly been caught urging him to torture Ukrainian children who refuse to support Moscow. Ukraine’s Security Service on Wednesday released a one-minute audio recording of the conversation, which it said had been intercepted between a soldier based in Kharkiv and his wife back home in a town near the border. The chat begins with the purported wife, who is not identified, complaining that Ukrainian schoolchildren had refused to take part in celebrations for Russia’s Victory Day holiday on May 9. “I would inject them with drugs, and if it worked, I’d look into their eyes and say ‘Die, suffer.’ I would cut their wee wees and carve stars out of their backs, and actually cut out parts of their ear every day, their finger, so that they’d hurt so bad,” the woman can be heard saying. When even her husband appears taken aback, saying, ‘They’re children, Yulia,” she shoots back, “I just hate these Ukrainians, I hate them.”