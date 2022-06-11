Russian Web-Cam Model Charged in Thailand Tourist’s Death
WILD PARTY
A sex and drugs party at a Thailand resort got out of control when a Russian tourist fell from the building to her death. Russian web-cam model Natalia Kosenkova, Jamaal Smith from the U.S., and Ahmad Alatoom of Jordan were charged Saturday with recklessness in Evgeniia Smirnova’s death. The three suspects told police that Smirnova was intoxicated when she climbed an outdoor staircase going from the seventh to eighth floors of the building, and an autopsy did prove that her blood had a high level of alcohol content. However, police said they will continue to investigate Smirnova’s death for any traces of a physical assault. Her body was found with head injuries, a broken leg, and she was clenching a tuft of hair. “[T]his was an unfortunate incident, but it was not a murder,” Kosenkova said, “and none of the people involved are to blame.” If convicted, Kosenkova, Smith, and Alatoom could each face 10 years in prison.