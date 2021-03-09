How to Make Up for Last Year’s Lackluster Spring Break? Go on an RV Adventure
Roam Sweet Roam
For most, spring break was a complete wash last year. Make up for it this year with a unique and memorable RV vacation. RVshare makes renting an RV a breeze. The intuitive search feature lets you filter by RV type (towable or drivable) and features like pet friendliness, delivery options, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. RVshare also offers fraud protection, worry-free payment, and a dedicated 24/7 support team.
An RV can be your mobile bubble that allows you and your squad to experience the great outdoors while maintaining social distance practices. Additionally, RVshare arms RV renters and owners with the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines and makes a note if the RV you are looking at follows CDC cleanliness instructions. Whether you decide to explore one of the nation’s national parks or to discover the unexpected on a road trip, RVshare can help make it happen.
