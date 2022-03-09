‘Black Panther’ Director: I Was Arrested While Trying to Make a Bank Account Withdrawal
BANKING WHILE BLACK
So much for being a major Hollywood director. Atlanta police arrested and detained Black Panther director Ryan Coogler after he was mistaken for a bank robber in January. While making a trip to a Bank of America branch, Coogler requested for $12,000 to be withdrawn from his checking account. However, the bank teller must have become a little confused because the famous director was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a COVID-19 face covering. The teller allegedly alerted her boss that Coogler was attempting a robbery. So, they called the police. After handcuffing Coogler and placing him in the back of a squad car, Bank of America realized the entire situation was an accident and a spokesperson issued a mea culpa for the kerfuffle. “This situation should never have happened,” Coogler said, confirming the incident to Variety. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”