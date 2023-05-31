Sackler Family Gets Immunity From Lawsuits in $6 Billion Settlement
BUYING THEIR WAY OUT
The Sackler family—whose company, Purdue Pharma, helped trigger the opioid crisis—will receive immunity from future lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion settlement. The ruling by an appeals court in New York clears an obstacle to Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy deal, under which the company will reorganize under new leadership and use its profits to fund anti-addiction work. The $6 billion will in part help fund local and state governments’ efforts to curb opioid addiction, while another sum will go to victims and their families. Under the Sackler family’s leadership, Purdue Pharma misleadingly marketed the highly addictive opioid Oxycontin as a nonaddictive treatment for everyday pain relief, helping to engineer the opioid crisis that has killed over a million Americans. While they are now exempt from civil actions, they can still face criminal charges.