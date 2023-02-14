Philadelphia Catholic School Boots Students in Viral Blackface Video
The white students involved in a racist video in which they spray painted themselves to appear in blackface have been expelled from Philadelphia’s Saint Hubert Catholic School for Girls. The video was posted online and went viral last week, resulting in an investigation from the school’s administration and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. In the video, one girl sprays the face of another girl and mocks Black History Month. In another clip, a student wears a durag and says the N-word. “The severity of the situation at hand demanded and the repugnant nature of the behavior on the part of some of our students demanded that we swiftly conduct a thorough investigation that examined all possible facts. As a result, the young women who [are] responsible for this situation have been identified and they are no longer members of this school community,” Saint Hubert released in a statement Saturday. The school did not specify how many students were expelled, but claimed students and faculty will undergo anti-bias training next week.