SBF Needs Proper Vegan Diet to Prep for Trial, Lawyers Claim
BREAD AND WATER
Alleged crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried can’t adequately prepare for his trial with the conditions of his jail, his lawyers told a magistrate judge Tuesday. Bankman-Fried needs access to computers, medication to help him concentrate, and a proper vegan diet—not the bread, water and peanut butter he’s allegedly been fed—in order to ready himself for court in six weeks, his attorneys claimed. Bankman-Fried was initially out on $250 million bail, until it was pulled by Judge Lewis Kaplan earlier this month for witness tampering and general debauchery. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn immediately shut down Bankman-Fried’s lawyers’ requests for computer access, but said she’d look into getting him the diet and medicine he needs at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.