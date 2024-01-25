Save Up to $970 on the New Galaxy S24 Series
NEW YEAR, NEW PHONE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
New Year, new phone? If you’re an Android user and are looking to upgrade your current device for 2024, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 is a solid option. While it’s not exactly cheap, if you have your heart set on the AI-powered smartphone but aren’t exactly sure about dropping over $1,000, we’ve got you covered.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Right now, you can score up to $970 on the Galaxy S24 Series, plus 20 percent off Samsung Care+ with theft and loss plans. This deal won’t last forever, so if you have your eye on the latest Galaxy, act fast and click the link above to find out how to get ahold of the discount.
