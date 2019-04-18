Samsung Investigates Malfunction of $2,000 Galaxy Fold Phone

Samsung’s expensive new folding cellphone has been drawing attention for all the wrong reasons: Some tech reviewers have reported it malfunctioning or breaking. Now the electronics giant says it plans to investigate “limited” problems with the Galaxy Fold—which costs nearly $2,000—and determine what’s causing them, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company believes some of the issues may have occurred when reviewers peeled off the top layer of the display, believing it was a disposable protective cover. Despite the problems, Samsung says it’s still planning on having the phone available in the U.S. on April 26.