A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a 13-year-old who cops say T-boned a squad car as he tried to flee an arrest for driving a stolen vehicle. Officers were responding to a call about a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Friday when the young teen allegedly sped up and reversed into a squad car, cops say. One officer opened fire on the car, and the 13-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the stomach. The two other teens inside the car weren’t injured. The unidentified officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.