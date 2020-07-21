CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Kneels During National Anthem

    FAIR BALL

    Tom Sykes

    Ezra Shaw

    San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler, along with several of his players, took a knee during the national anthem before the Giants’ 6-2 exhibition victory against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Kapler said he told the team his plans earlier in the day, adding that he wanted his team “to know that I wasn’t pleased with the way our country has handled police brutality, and I told them I wanted to amplify their voices and I wanted to amplify the voice of the Black community and marginalized communities as well. I wanted to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with our clear systemic racism in our country, and I wanted them to know that they got to make their own decisions, and we would respect and support those decisions. I wanted them to feel safe in speaking up.” Kapler took a knee on the same field that former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell in 2017 became the first Major Leaguer to kneel for the anthem; Maxwell is now playing in self-imposed exile in the Mexican leagues after the blowback he faced for his gesture three years ago.

    Read it at ESPN