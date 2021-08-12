San Francisco Will Require Proof of Full Vaccination for Gyms, Bars
SAFETY FIRST
San Francisco will require residents to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to enter restaurants, bars, and gyms. Those businesses will be required to check patrons’ vaccination status as they enter, and the mandate will go into effect on Aug. 20 for customers, and on Oct. 13 for employees of those businesses. Mayor London Breed tweeted, “Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. They're how we can live our lives together, safely.” In addition, health-care facilities like dental offices and pharmacies, as well as any indoor event with more than 1,000 people like a concert, will be required to verify the vaccination status of attendees. Children under 12, who are ineligible for vaccination, are exempt from the order. Last month, New York City began mandating restaurant patients show proof of vaccination, though only for one dose.