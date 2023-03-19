NHL Player Refuses to Wear Pride-Themed Jersey, Citing Bible

CHEAT SHEET
An NHL goalie decided to sit out Saturday night’s pregame activities rather than wear a Pride-themed jersey. James Reimer of the San Jose Sharks said in a statement released by the team that members of the LGBTQ+ community should be welcomed in all aspects of hockey but that “in this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions, which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in life.” He is the second NHL player to refuse Pride gear; Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers did the same in January.