22nd Horse Dies at Santa Anita Racetrack Since December
The Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California suffered its 22nd horse fatality since December on Thursday morning. The main track had re-opened on Wednesday after being shut down due to the high number of deaths. The horse, Princess Lili B, broke both front legs during a workout and was euthanized. A track spokesman said a “major corporate announcement” is expected before noon. Training will reportedly continue on the track where over one hundred horses train. No definitive reason for the rash of horse fatalities has been identified. There has been repeated inspections and dirt sampling, the rehiring of track consultant Dennis Moore, and enhanced safety protocols. The track is aiming to reopen racing on March 22.