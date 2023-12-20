CHEAT SHEET
    Santa Claus Takes a Tumble During Lap Dance at Madonna Show

    MAKING THE NAUGHTY LIST

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Madonna performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    A Tuesday night Madonna concert in Washington, D.C., featured a lap dance sequence between a dancer and Santa Claus that ended up with the two taking a hilarious tumble onto the stage. The show, which was part of the North American leg of Madonna’s Celebration tour, saw Santa sitting in a chair enjoying the performance before the dancer mounted him. As seen in videos of the incident, he then fell forward and landed on top of the dancer. The pair was able to get up and it appeared that neither were hurt, although Santa did take a while to collect himself. But Madonna, a seasoned professional, carried on with the concert, unfazed by the embarrassing moment. The pop star’s tour is scheduled to run until April 2024.

