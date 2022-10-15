The Queen’s Corgis Had a Great Time Celebrating Sarah Ferguson’s 63rd Birthday

Read it at PageSix
The kids are alright! Duchess Sarah Ferguson posted an update on Instagram of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis to celebrate her 63rd birthday. Ferguson reportedly had grown close to the Queen, often taking the dogs for walks. The dogs are now being taken care of by Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who both live on the Windsor estate. The two corgis were gifted to the late Queen in March 2021 by Andrew as her husband, Prince Philip, was dying in the hospital. One of the dogs, Fergus, died just a month later, replaced by a corgi named Sandy. The two, Muick and Sandy, were reportedly by the Queen’s side as she died.