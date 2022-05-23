Young Female Staffers Slam ‘Incredibly Sexist’ Culture at ‘SNL’
‘EXPENDABLE GIRL’
Women who’ve worked on Saturday Night Live have stepped forward to denounce the show’s “incredibly sexist” culture, Insider reports. The complaints span the late 1990s through the mid-aughts, when luminaries like Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, and Horatio Sanz starred as cast members. The women who spoke out said young female interns and junior staffers were not only treated as dispensable, but were also subjected to unwanted advances. One woman recalled the time an associate producer called her into his office to show her a nude photo of himself. He also allegedly suggested she put a Listerine strip in her vagina, joking, “I bet it would feel good.” One male writer alleged that after bringing his teen son and the boy’s girlfriend to a show, Tina Fey later asked if he had “finger-popped” his son’s girlfriend. Fey did not comment on the alleged incident. Others recounted the debauched “after-after-parties” where cast and crew members brought interns to parties. One former intern claimed Horatio Sanz, who is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen fan in 2002, cornered her in an apartment bedroom during a party and tried to grope her chest. “You look back and realize, like, I wasn’t like one of the people at the party having fun with my friends,” she told Insider. “I was a joke. I was an expendable girl that was just around to take that kind of abuse.”