Saudi Arabia Proposes New Initiative to End War in Yemen
WRAP IT UP
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs ministry has announced an initiative to end the war in Yemen, including proposals to instate a UN-supervised ceasefire across the country, to deposit taxes and custom revenues for ships importing oil derivatives to the Hodeida port, and to reopen Yemen’s international airport. “The initiative aims to end the human suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, and affirms the Kingdom’s support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political resolution,” read the statement tweeted by the ministry on Monday. “The Kingdom calls on the Yemeni government and the Houthis to accept the initiative, which gives the Houthis the opportunity to stop the bloodshed in Yemen, address the humanitarian and economic conditions that the brotherly Yemeni people are suffering from, and gives them the opportunity to become partners in achieving peace.”
The announcement follows a bold move by President Joe Biden to end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive in Yemen earlier this year—signaling a shift away from the Trump administration’s approach in offering unwavering support to the Kingdom and its operations in Yemen.