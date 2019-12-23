Saudi Arabian Court Sentences Five People to Death for Jamal Khashoggi Killing
A Saudi court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist and critic of the regime who was murdered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year. In addition to the five people who will be executed, an additional three will be imprisoned for 24 years, according to a statement read out at the public prosecutor’s office in Riyadh on Monday. A number of high-ranking advisers to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were not found guilty, reports said. A public prosecutor said two top officials who were under investigation, former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al Assiri and former royal adviser Saud al Qahtani, would not be charged. “Investigations into the pair showed there was no prior intention to kill Mr. Khashoggi,” a prosecutor’s statement reads.