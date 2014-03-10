Sbarro Files for Bankruptcy

CHEAT SHEET
Grab a slice while you can. On Monday, Sbarro LLC filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since 2011. It now has about $140 million in debt. Sbarro filed for Chapter 11 less than three years ago, but was $400 million in debt at the time. The iconic if far from gourmet pizza chain survived with a debt-for-equity swap with lenders and managed to unload 70 percent of its debt. Last month, Sbarro announced it was closing 155 of its 400 restaurants in North America.