S.C. Sen. Scott to Endorse Marco Rubio

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is planning to endorse Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio on Tuesday, two Rubio campaign sources told CNN. An endorsement from Scott, who in 2014 became the first black man elected to the U.S. Senate from the South since the late 19th century, could add momentum to Florida senator’s campaign in the third-in-the-nation voting state. Rubio finished in third place in Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, falling just 2,000 votes behind frontrunner Donald Trump.