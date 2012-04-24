Scarlett Johansson Fretted Over Body

CHEAT SHEET
She fights evil, but first she had to fight carbs. Scarlett Johansson plays the Black Widow in The Avengers, set to come out May 4, but before wiggling into her formfitting costume, she hit the gym, she said on a U.K. morning show Tuesday. “First of all, every woman has body worries,” the famously curvaceous film star said. “I’m not exempt from that.” The 27-year-old model and Woody Allen muse performs her own stunts in the upcoming action flick, and nailing all her cues was another reason to hit the workout room.