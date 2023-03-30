School Bus Full of Children Drives Past Dying Woman’s Body

CHEAT SHEET
A school bus with children onboard drove past the scene of a “suspicious” death in Connecticut this week—with several children likely getting a full view of the woman as she lay dying in the driveway of an otherwise quiet neighborhood. The vehicle’s driver promptly called 911 after making the discovery, at which point the unnamed woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. School administrators in Plainfield say that “few” students likely got a view of the incident—but added that school support staff would be “meeting individually with students who rode the bus … to check in and provide support if needed.” It’s unclear how the woman died, and the investigation remains ongoing.