School Janitor Accused of Contaminating Cafeteria Food With Bodily Fluids Now Facing Child Porn Charges
HORRENDOUS
A New Jersey school janitor accused last week of contaminating cafeteria food with bodily fluids is now also facing charges relating to child pornography, prosecutors said Wednesday. Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, is now accused of possession and distribution of child pornography, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced. He was arrested last week and charged with multiple offenses including tampering with food products and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly putting his saliva, feces, and urine in food and on kitchen utensils at the Elizabeth Moore School cafeteria. A probable cause affidavit said Impellizzeri also sprayed bleach into a container of food which was then served to children “with the intention of harming the students.” Authorities were contacted about Impellizzeri after the school became aware of the custodian posting “extremely disturbing videos of himself while at work” in a Telegram group allegedly showing him “performing sexual acts with inanimate objects at the school.”