School Official Facing Charges for Booze-Fueled Party Featuring ‘Dirty Santa’
SANTA BABY
A former Southern California school board president is facing charges after authorities say high schoolers attended a holiday party at his home involving booze, male strippers, and a “dirty Santa.” Steven Llanusa, who at the time led the Claremont Unified Board of Education, has resigned and will appear in court after allegedly exposing members of the Claremont High School choir to alcohol and inappropriate performances at the racy gathering. The police investigation into the incident also led to the arrest of 34-year-old Blake Taylor White, who goes by “Buddy the Elf” and may or may not have been the “dirty Santa” who allegedly made off-color remarks to the students. White is facing two charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and four counts of molesting a child. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said he was most troubled by the fact that the “alleged crimes were committed at a location where parents should be able to trust that their children will not be exposed to predatory behavior.”