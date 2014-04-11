Scott Brown Runs for Senate Again

CHEAT SHEET
Nobody has been a U.S. senator from two different states in more than 100 years, but Scott Brown announced Thursday he will run for New Hampshire's seat after losing his Massachusetts seat in 2012. Brown, a Republican, will challenge the sitting Democrat, Jeanne Shaheen. “I am running to be a true independent voice for the people of New Hampshire,” he said. Brown seems to be planning to run a similar campaign to those in the past, targeting the president’s health care plan in particular, declaring once again: “Let me be the one to stop it for you.”