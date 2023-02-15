Scottish First Minister Announces Shock Resignation
‘REALLY HARD FOR ME’
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the surprising announcement that she is stepping down on Wednesday. The first female leader of Scotland, who has led her country’s faltering bid for independence from the U.K. for the last eight years, said at a news conference that she had been “wrestling” with the decision to carry on for weeks. “In my head and in my heart I know that time is now,” Sturgeon said. “That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.” She went on to say: “I’m not expecting violins here, but I am a human being as well as a politician.” The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader has come under pressure in recent months after backing legislation which was ultimately blocked by the U.K. government which would have allowed anyone over the age of 16 in Scotland to change gender in official documents by self-declaration alone without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.