Sea Lion Pups in California's Bay Area Keep Dying
Read it at NBC Bay Area
The number of sick and dying sea lion pups on beaches in California’s Bay Area has spiked this year, animal experts say. The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California, reports that the number of stranded young is up 300 percent over last year—and it’s nursing 130 of them back to health. Veterinarian Greg Frankfurter told NBC Bay Area that the sea lions are lethargic and malnourished when they are found, but the reason why is unclear. One theory: domoic acid built up from algae blooms, which has been sickening adult sea lions, is also affecting the pups.