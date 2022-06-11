Seattle Space Needle Sues Small-Town Coffee Shop for Copyright Infringement
NO THREADING THE NEEDLE
A local Seattle coffee shop is being sued for allegedly co-opting an illustration of the city’s Space Needle. The Speed Needle, which is owned by a private company, has accused Local Coffee Spot of jacking their trademarked design for their logo. The Space Needle’s team says it’s not looking for any payment, but that it just wants its image not to be illegally used. However, Local Coffee Spot co-owner Beau McKeon said he feels “victimized as the small guys.” People working for the Space Needle claimed that they offered to help the coffee shop design a new logo in 2021, but owners did not get back to them in an appropriate amount of time. McKeon said that he did respond, but the Space Needle didn’t follow through on its end of the deal.