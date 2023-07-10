Sen. Chuck Schumer Blasts Supreme Court Justices for Billionaire Gifts
RICH FRIENDS
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called out conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito on Sunday for allegedly accepting gifts from billionaire benefactors. “This MAGA-captured Supreme Court feels free to accept lavish gifts and vacations from their powerful, billionaire friends. And these are no ordinary billionaires—they are ideological extremists who bankroll hard-right MAGA causes and then bring those cases before the same Justices they’ve patronized,” Schumer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter, according to The Hill. The Senate Majority Leader didn’t namedrop Thomas or Alito specifically, but his comments were in clear reference to a series of recent ProPublica investigations that exposed the justices for accepting gifts from wealthy conservative donors. Schumer pledged to make an effort to hold justices accountable for their ethical practices. “Congress has clear authority to oversee the federal judiciary, and we must explore every option for restoring faith in our courts,” he said.