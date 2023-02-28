Sen. John Fetterman Still Hospitalized With Depression but ‘Doing Well’

Read it at The Washington Post
Two weeks after Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into the hospital with clinical depression, he remains there but is “doing well” and is “on a path to recovery,” a spokesman said on Monday. “He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news,” Joe Calvello said in a statement, adding that his recuperation will be a “weeks-long process.” The Pennsylvania Democrat, who had a stroke while campaigning last year, is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.