Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Flynn’s Businesses

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that they plan to issue two subpoenas to business entities controlled by former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn invoked the Fifth Amendment on Monday, writing in a letter to the committee that he was declining to hand over documents that were previously subpoenaed as part of a larger probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The new subpoenas which are issued to two Virginia-based entities controlled by Flynn are an attempt to get him to cooperate. “A business does not have a right to take the Fifth if it’s a corporation,” said Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the committee.