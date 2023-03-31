Senior Staff for Texas Lawmaker Resigns En Masse

The entire senior staff for a recently elected Texas state representative resigned en masse this week, listing their myriad complaints with the office in a heated statement obtained by the Austin American-Statesman. Among their complaints with Rep. Jolanda Jones, a Democrat from Houston, was an allegedly hostile workplace and the fostering of an improper relationship between her son and an intern, among other things. “We, as a collective of senior staff, have repeatedly attempted to curb your behavior and address the type of work environment you have bred over the last month,” the four-page letter reads. It was reportedly signed by Jones’ chief of staff, district director and legislative director. “But, to no avail; we haven’t seen any success. You have continued to endorse, encourage, and create an abusive and hostile work environment in the workplace without accountability for you or your relatives’ actions.” When reached for comment, she would not address the allegations but wished her former staff “good luck and success in their next endeavors.”
