CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Confirmed, Without Kim Cattrall
MR. BIG NEWS
Read it at Variety
Sex and the City is coming back. The iconic show will be getting a new, 10-episode run on HBO Max, lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker announced Sunday on Instagram. Parker will reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw and will be joined by co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who played Charlotte and Miranda, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series and two subsequent films, will not be returning. The HBO Max series will focus on the trio, now in their 50s, navigating their lives in New York City. “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Parker captioned an Instagram post on Sunday.