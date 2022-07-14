Cynthia Nixon Blasts Rep. Carolyn Maloney Over Past ‘Anti-Vax’ Views
NEW FEUD
And just like that... a new feud begins. Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon clashed with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) at a political meeting over the lawmaker’s previous views on vaccines. Maloney sat down for an endorsement interview with the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, a LGBTQ organization of which Nixon sits on the board. Nixon told the New York Daily News that she had a tense exchange with Maloney for espousing unfounded theories about vaccines causing autism in children. Nixon also slammed Maloney for sponsoring anti-vax legislation in Congress. Nixon said the longtime congresswoman got “heated” with the actress and insisted she was pro-vax. “[Maloney] sidestepped the question so completely that I had to reiterate it twice, hoping she might distance herself from her previous position of linking vaccines to autism and saying things like, ‘The CDC can’t be trusted,’” Nixon said. “She did not, which surprised and disappointed me.” A rep for Maloney told the publication: “Cynthia Nixon’s question was based on false information and misrepresented Carolyn Maloney’s long support for vaccines and the science behind them.”