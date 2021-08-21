Sha’Carri Richardson Says She’s ‘Not Done’ After Finishing Last in Race Against Olympic Champions
‘THIS IS ONE RACE’
Sha’Carri Richardson finished last place in a race against the reigning Olympic champions widely seen as a chance at the matchup she could have had at the Tokyo games had she not been barred from them. Richardson won the 100-meter in the U.S. Olympic trials, putting her in contention for a medal in Tokyo, but she was suspended from the games after testing positive for marijuana. Three Jamaican women swept the podium—Elaine Thompson-Herah in first, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second, and Shericka Jackson in third. All three ran the 100-meter in the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday against Richardson, with Thompson-Herah winning. Laughing, the American said after her ninth-place finish at the Prefontaine, “This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--t you want. I’m here to stay.