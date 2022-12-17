CHEAT SHEET
Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after she fell ill while filming a paranormal TV show in California. TMZ reports that a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department said they had received a “medical call” around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday and that Osbourne was taken from the set at the Glen Tavern Inn to Santa Paula Hospital. Her current condition in unknown. The Daily Beast has reached out to her rep for further information. Osbourne posted on Instagram in May saying she had contracted COVID but has since made numerous TV appearance promoting her series “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back”.