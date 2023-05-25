Woman Indicted for ‘Threatening’ Calls After Club Q Shooting
HATEFUL
A New York woman was hit with an indictment and charged with making “multiple threatening calls” to LGBTQ businesses in Denver only weeks after the tragic Club Q mass shooting, a hate attack which left five patrons dead and 25 injured. Sharon Robinson, 40, allegedly phoned at least four LGBTQ spots in the weeks after the Colorado Springs bloodbath and made threats including “shoot your bar up” and “you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q,” according to the indictment announced Wednesday. Robinson is also accused of slinging homophobic slurs in her calls, and a grand jury determined she purposefully targeted her victims due to their “actual and perceived sexual orientation”—which could carry a longer sentence if she is found guilty. The New Yorker has been let go on a $50,000 bond, but the conditions of her release prohibit her from traveling outside the city unless for trips to the Colorado federal court she will be prosecuted in, AP News reported. Robinson’s attorney declined to comment to AP.