Sharron Angle to Endorse Santorum

It looks like things are getting wild in Sin City. Sharron Angle, the Tea Party favorite who lost to Harry Reid in Nevada in 2010, will endorse Rick Santorum, she tells the National Review. “He is a strong fiscal and social conservative who stands on principles above politics,” she told the Review in a statement, also lauding Santorum for “his support for family values. Meanwhile, Donald "Pay Attention to Me" Trump is successfully confusing the public with dual endorsement announcements. The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Trump would endorse Newt Gingrich in Las Vegas today. Trump hyped the possible endorsement on Twitter Wednesday, saying he had a big announcement to make. Now he's reportedly set to endorse fellow businessman Mitt Romney. Who the Donald will actually support remains to be seen.
