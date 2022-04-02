Wisconsin Mom Accused of Strangling 8-Year-Old to Death
TRAGEDY
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy died after being strangled, police in Sheboygan Falls said, and his mother is suspected of killing him. Police Chief Eric Miller disclosed the finding during a press conference Saturday, three days after Oliver Hitchcock was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after she allegedly attacked him. After the alleged assault, police said Oliver’s father attempted “life-saving measures” before authorities could take him to the hospital. Police arrested Oliver’s mother and charged her with one count of intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide, though they have not released her name until she is formally charged. Oliver’s dad’s family have set up a GoFundMe to support him and his other son. “Any single parent knows that caring for a child on their own is no easy task, so the added burden of grieving over the sudden and tragic loss of a child while staying strong for his son creates an exponential burden,” they wrote.