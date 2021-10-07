Daughter Murdered Elderly Father and His GF in Bayfront Home After Getting Axed From Will, Police Say
BRUTAL
A Pennsylvania woman charged with fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their ritzy waterfront home at the Jersey Shore committed the grisly crime after being cut out of his will, authorities said in court documents.
Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sherry Lee Heffernan, a 55-year-old real-estate agent, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” on her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say Heffernan and her father had problems leading up to the Sept. 29 murders, including Enders’ refusal to allow his daughter to be the broker of his six-bedroom Barnegat Bay home, which was listed for at least $1.9 million. Shortly after, Enders altered his living will and cut out Heffernan and his other daughter. On the night of the murder, prosecutors state that Heffernan and her RV were spotted on surveillance cameras outside her father’s home just before 5 p.m. An hour later, she was seen holding an orange bag and wearing clothes that were “too large.” When authorities finally discovered the elderly couple Oct. 3, they found blood in several places, a discarded rubber glove on the stairs, and bloody shoe prints.