Shock as Kansas City Chiefs Trade Star Player to Titans
ON THE MOVE
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade to send cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. In return, the Super Bowl champions are expected to land a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap. It’s unclear what the terms of the contract will be, but ESPN reported that it will be formalized after Sneed passes his physical ,and that the deal will make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL history. For the Chiefs, the trade will save the side $19.8 million on its salary cap. Sneed, 27, was a fourth-round pick back in 2020. The Titans have already signed veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million deal, meaning he and Sneed with become the Titans’ outside cornerbacks. They will join the Titans’ other acquisitions including linebacker Kenneth Murray, Lloyd Cushenberry, Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard.