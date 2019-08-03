CHEAT SHEET
Save Almost $300 on the Latest 15” MacBook Pro and Never Run Out of Space
If only new-laptop smell existed like new-car smell, then you’d be able to appreciate it when you pick up an Apple MacBook Pro for $2,500 while it’s on sale. This is the best price it’s ever been, so you should jump on it while you can. The MacBook Pro may seem like something only, well, a pro should use, but it’s an incredibly powerful and versatile computer that you’ll want by your side. With a 512GB capacity, you’re getting the 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor, a retina display, the fun Touch Bar and Touch ID, and up to 10 hours of battery life. The 15-inch model gives you more screen space to open a thousand tabs while shopping everything Scouted recommends to you. At this price, you’re getting a laptop that will see you through many projects without even batting a True Tone eye. If you’re in the market for a new computer, get one that will last you years while it’s on sale. | Get it on Amazon >
