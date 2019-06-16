BALANCING ACT
From Running Shoes to Workout Leggings, New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale Has Something for Everyone
New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale is just that: It only comes around a couple of times a year. That means you should take advantage while the discount iron is hot. There are over 750 styles to choose from, so you’re spoiled for choice. The men’s Fresh Foam Cruz SockFit is down to $80 and is engineered to be the most comfortable shoe in the Fresh Foam line. Or go for something with a little bit more of a lifestyle edge, like the 247 Deconstructed sneaker. The single color options range from green to maroon and are all on sale for $70. On the women’s side, the Fresh Foam Vongo v3 is a feature-packed running shoe that’ll keep pace with whatever you put it through. Down to $115, it’ll stay supportive and balanced for even the most serious of runners, with its breathable air mesh upper and a bootie construction for optimal fit. There’s also the clothing that New Balance really understands, like the $64 High Rise Transform Pocket Crop legging that’s flattering and comfortable. It has mesh insets on the leg and waistband for breathability and, of course, a side pocket for your phone. With so many choices of workout options, it may be a good thing that this huge sale only comes a few times a year. | Shop at New Balance >
